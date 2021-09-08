14 northwestern Ontario residents charged after four-month OPP drug investigation

Fourteen people from northwestern Ontario are facing dozens of charges following a four-month OPP investigation into drug trafficking in the region.

Project Ogden was launched after police began aware of a network of individuals trafficking drugs in Greenstone, Thunder Bay, Dryden, Sioux Lookout, and Fort Frances, OPP said in a media release.

The investigation was led by OPP North West Region Community Street Crime Units and Organized Crime Prevention Bureau, and included various other OPP units and detachments, with assistance from Thunder Bay, Dryden, and Nishnawbe Aski police.

"The community impact itself, by removing some of these drug dealers, is huge," said Sgt. Mike Golding, community services coordinator with the OPP's North West Region.

During the various investigations and arrests, police seized quantities of various illicit drugs:

1.9 kilograms of cocaine

3 grams of crack cocaine

152 grams of crystal methamphetamine

32 grams of psilocybin

15 grams of fentanyl

107 Percocet pills

20 vials of hydromorphone

Two buprenorphine hydrochloride pills

20 lorazepam pills

80 grams of methadone

Six vehicles and more than $73,000 in cash were also seized.

OPP said the 10 of the accused are from Thunder Bay, two are from Dryden, one is from Eagle Lake First Nation, and one is from Wabigoon First Nation.

They're facing a total of 72 charges, including drug trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, theft, obstructing police, resisting arrest, flight from police, and conspiracy to commit and indictable offence.

All are due to appear in Thunder Bay court in September and October.

Golding said there is no direct, known link to gangs elsewhere in Ontario, and the drugs were transported through Thunder Bay before being distributed throughout the region.

Golding said that while Project Ogden has now concluded, it may lead to further investigations in the future.

"Investigators will process evidence obtained during the execution of search warrants," he said. "If warranted, further criminal charges will be laid."