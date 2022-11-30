Project Maverick leads to 4 Thunder Bay arrests for online child sexual exploitation

Four people from Thunder Bay, and one person from Sandy Lake, are among the 107 people OPP say were arrested as part of a month-long project targeting sexual abuse of children online.

The results of Project Maverick, which ran during the month of October and involved 27 police agencies across the province, were released Wednesday.

In addition to the arrests, OPP said the project led to the identification of 61 victims, and 60 other children were safeguarded.

As part of the project, three Thunder Bay males — aged 40, 31, and 21 — and a 25-year-old Sandy Lake man were charged with child pornography-related offences.

A fourth Thunder Bay man was also charged with two counts of sexual assault, and one count of voyeurism.

Stephen Sauer, director of Cybertip.ca, Canada's national tipline for reporting online sexual abuse and exploitation of children, said the Project Maverick numbers are "really only the tip of the iceberg."

"The vast problem that we see is that there is really a global epidemic of the trading and sharing of child sexual abuse material," Sauer said from Cybertip's Winnipeg offices. "We certainly applaud the efforts of these agencies to make these arrests and get these individuals away from that offending behaviour."

"But what we're seeing is that there is a large volume of child sexual abuse material being shared online every single day."

Numbers by region weren't available, but Sauer said Canada-wide, Cybertip receives 2,500 tips about online child sexual abuse every month.

"This could be reports of websites that host child sexual abuse material," he said. "It's reports of youth and families who are coming in looking for support after they've been lured online, or they've been extorted, as a result of child sexual abuse material."

"In the last six months or so, we've seen a 39 per cent increase in the overall online victimization of children and youth," Sauer said. "That's in situations where an adult has connected with the youth to coerce them into sharing child sexual abuse material, or they are extorting them as a result of of receiving that sexual abuse material."

Proactive approach needed

Information from the tips, Sauer said, is then passed on to child welfare or law enforcement agencies, or used by Cybertip to get the material removed from the Internet.

"For example, in the past five years, we sent notices to more than 1,000 service providers in 100 countries worldwide, and got more than seven million images and videos removed from the Internet as a result of Project Arachnid, which we've been operating for five years now," he said.

Sauer said governments and companies need to do more to stop the sharing of such material online.

"We are sitting in a space that is unregulated," he said. "Companies do not have to take any proactive measures to ensure that child sexual abuse material is not shared on their networks."

"It's absolutely shameful that there's not more being done in this space, and I think what we would like to see is certainly more action from companies, more voluntary proactive detection occurring when it relates to child sexual abuse material."

"But also we need to see government step in, because we've been relying on the voluntary nature of industry for far too long in this space, and they need to be held accountable for not doing enough in this space to ensure that that this type of material is not shared in perpetuity."

OPP said 175 Project Maverick investigations are still ongoing, and more charges could be laid.