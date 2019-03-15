Project Disruption raid leads to drug charges against two southern Ontario men: Thunder Bay police

Two men from southern Ontario are facing drug charges following another in a series of joint police force Project Disruption investigations resulted in a search of a south-side Thunder Bay home Thursday.

The Thunder Bay police Emergency Task Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Cumming Street at about 9:30 p.m. May 16.

As officers entered the apartment, police said two males fled through a window. Both were pursued and taken into custody.

A search of the apartment led to the discovering of crack cocaine and a substance believed to be fentanyl. The estimated street value of the drugs is about $25,000, police said.

Officers also found a replica firearm and about $23,000 in cash.

Two males from Scarborough, aged 19 and 20, are both facing numerous drug charges.

Both accused remain in custody and will next appear in court on May 23.