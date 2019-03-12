Project Disruption investigators execute 2 search warrants in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Nine people have been charged with multiple offences including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and property obtained by crime under $5000, after two search warrants were executed in Thunder Bay on Wednesday.

Investigators with the Project Disruption joint task executed the first search warrant in the 300 block of South Syndicate Avenue at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) stated in a written release Friday.

During the first warrant, police found crack cocaine. powdered cocaine, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking and about $500. Police estimate the street value of the drugs seized is about $40,000.

Thunder Bay police stated that nine individuals were arrested at the scene, but three were released without condition, while six were taken into custody.

Police said a second search warrant was executed Wednesday in the 600 block of Southern Avenue.

When officers gained entrance to the residence just before 5:30 p.m. on May 8, a man, who met officers at the door, attempted to push them away and prevent them from entering and then tried to flee the scene.

Police said the man was arrested after a struggle which resulted in an injury to an officer. A second male was also arrested as he tried to prevent officers from entering as well.

Four other individuals inside the residence were also arrested at the scene, the release said.

Inside the residence, officers found a small quantity of suspected cocaine, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, a semi-automatic rifle and ammunition.

Police said as a result of these investigations, five people from Thunder Bay, three from Toronto and one person from Rocky Bay First Nation have been charged with multiple offences.

Police said eight of the accused appeared in court Thursday but were remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

A 35-year-old man also appeared in court on Thursday and has been released with a future appearance date.

Project Disruption is a joint effort by Thunder Bay police, OPP, Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS), and Anishinabek Police Service (APS).