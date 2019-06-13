Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a joint effort between four law enforcement agencies in the northwest has arrested 10 more people after searching a number of apartments on the city's north side this week that were allegedly being used by suspected Toronto-area gang members.

Project Disruption is a drug task force involving Thunder Bay police, along with the OPP, the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service and the Anishinabek Police Service. Officials say the Wednesday evening raids of several units in a Pearl Street apartment shortly before 6 p.m., resulted in the arrests of five people from Thunder Bay and five from Toronto.

The accused range in age from 16 to 63, Thunder Bay police said in a written release.

Officers seized crack cocaine, morphine and oxycodone pills, nearly $40,000 in cash, as well as drug-related paraphernalia, police said, adding that the drugs themselves have a street value of $7,000.

Investigators learned that the apartments that were searched were allegedly being used by suspected Toronto-area gang members for drug trafficking; they were being aided by local residents, police said.

The accused face numerous charges including various possession and trafficking offences as well as those around failing to comply with court orders.

Police said the arrests and seizures were part of ongoing efforts through Project Disruption, which was launched in November 2018 to tackle the influx of southern Ontario gangs into the drug trade in the Lakehead. The task force was credited with arresting 80 confirmed or suspected gang members and laying 431 charges in its first six months.

Police have made a number of further arrests under the task force's auspices since.

The 10 people arrested and charged on Wednesday appeared in court Thursday, police said. They remain in custody.