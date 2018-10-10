Thunder Bay man charged after being seen at public park, pool, in violation of probation order

A 70-year-old Thunder Bay man who was charged with abduction over an incident involving a 9-year-old girl in August will be back in court this week, this time for a breach of probation.

Police said Michael Danial Bewcyk was seen at Minnesota Park and Art Widnall Pool in July. A complaint about the sighting was made to police on Oct. 5.

At the time, Bewcyk was prohibited from communicating with, or being in the company of, anyone under the age of 16.

OPP and court documents show Bewcyk was charged with accessing child pornography in 2010.

Bewcyk was arrested in August after an officer spotted him talking to two young girls in the area of May and Isabel streets.

Bewcyk was then seen driving away on his ebike with one of the girls, who was age 9. She wasn't wearing a helmet and the officer stopped and identified them.

Bewcyk is facing charges of abduction of a person under age 14, and breach of probation, over that incident.

He remains in custody, and is due back in Thunder Bay court on Thursday, Oct. 11.