Sex, throuples and emotional connection: In conversation with a registered sex therapist in Thunder Bay, Ont.

CBC's Logan Turner speaks with northern Ontario's only registered sex therapist Michelle McKitrick

If you've never heard of a throuple, or you don't really know what a relationship and sex therapist does, this might be a conversation you want to listen to.

It's no secret that sex and relationships have changed dramatically throughout the years – from courtship to "going steady" to matchmaking websites and mobile apps.

One recent change that has caught the attention of the only registered sex therapist in northern Ontario is the increase in throuples, or relationships of three, four or more people, that she is seeing in her counselling practice.

But while more people may be trying to navigate emotional or sexual relationships involving more than two individuals, it comes with challenges.

"It is not, by and large, something that society has bore witness to," said Michelle McKitrick. "So there's lots of privacy, secrecy, and for some, shame, around how to navigate what that feels like and to do that publicly or privately."

McKitrick, whose "busy" practice is based in Thunder Bay, Ont., sat down with the CBC's Logan Turner to discuss what she's noticed about the evolving nature of relationships and clients that she works with in northwestern Ontario, and how this reflects changes in our society. You can listen to the full conversation here.