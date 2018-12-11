Skip to Main Content
Language summer camp helps Thunder Bay elementary students improve English skills

Elementary students in the Lakehead Public Board in Thunder Bay, Ont., had the opportunity to improve their English skills this summer by going to camp.

Summer program caters to students who need more help with language development

      The three-week program caters to students who need more language development and focuses on providing that learning in a fun setting. 

      The CBC's Logan Turner visited the camp this week and spoke with Michele Ruberto, one of the program teachers,  and some of the students.

      We hear about a free program helping students with thier English language skills. We sit in with the English language learner summer camp run by the Lakehead Public School Board. 4:10
