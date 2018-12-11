Language summer camp helps Thunder Bay elementary students improve English skills
Elementary students in the Lakehead Public Board in Thunder Bay, Ont., had the opportunity to improve their English skills this summer by going to camp.
Summer program caters to students who need more help with language development
Elementary students in the Lakehead Public Board in Thunder Bay, Ont., had the opportunity to improve their English skills this summer by going to camp.
The three-week program caters to students who need more language development and focuses on providing that learning in a fun setting.
The CBC's Logan Turner visited the camp this week and spoke with Michele Ruberto, one of the program teachers, and some of the students.