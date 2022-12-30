It's something many people only dream of: doing what you love and getting paid for it.

Kaity Howarth and Sam Isbell are 24-year-old professional hockey players from Thunder Bay, Ont. The pair grew up playing the sport together and fondly remember their days at the peewee level with the Thunder Bay AAA Kings.

They've come a long way since then.

Now, they're playing professionally for the Montréal Force, the Premier Hockey Federation's Montréal expansion franchise team. The new women's professional hockey league has seven teams, the Force and the Toronto Six based in Canada, with the rest based in the United States.

When the opportunity to play for the Force came up, it was an easy choice for them both, they said. They were already familiar with the team's president, Kevin Raphael, and were eager to work with him at the professional level.

Kaity Howarth and Sam Isbell of Thunder Bay, Ont. have played hockey together since they were kids. Now, they are teammates on the Montréal Force in the Premier Hockey Federation. (Submitted by Sam Isbell)

"This is the dream … we made it," said Howarth of signing the contract with the Force.

Howarth, who plays defence, was a member of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association last season. She attended Saint Mary's University and played three seasons of U Sports, achieving 29 points in 52 games. In 2019, she had her best offensive season, collecting 13 points in 22 games, and was also named an academic all-Canadian.

Isbell, who is now a forward, first played defence at Mercyhurst University, where she racked up 82 points in 141 games. Her 25 assists in 2019-20 rank second among all-time blue liners in a single College Hockey America season. She spent the past two seasons with Montréal's Professional Women's Hockey Players Association chapter.

Getting paid to play professionally

The Premier Hockey Federation recently announced it is doubling the salary cap for the 2023-2024 season from $750,000 to $1.5 million per team. This marks the third annual salary cap raise and represents a growth of 900 per cent since 2021, when the cap was $150,000 per team, according to the federation's website.

"The [Premier Hockey Federation] was the first league to pay its players back in 2015, and our commitment to building the best home for women's professional hockey requires us to continue leading the way forward. Greater financial opportunities for athletes is part of the new [Premier Hockey Federation] era," said the federation's commissioner, Reagan Carey, in a Dec. 14 news release.

For Howarth and Isbell, this means hockey can be their full-time job, which is a privilege they aren't taking for granted. It also represents a major milestone in professional sports, in an industry where male players have made significantly more money than their female counterparts.

"I feel like it's such an honour to be part of this generation where we're able to play and make money, and for the little girls growing up, they have something to work for and something to look forward to and goals to set," said Howarth.

Both women say they're grateful for all the players who helped pave the way for female athletes to be taken more seriously in the sport.

"There's a lot of girls that came before us, a lot of women who came before us that worked really really hard," said Isbell. "It was definitely a long time coming."

Kaity Howarth and Sam Isbell of Thunder Bay, Ont. say they are honoured to be playing hockey professionally on the Montréal Force in the Premier Hockey Federation. (Submitted by Sam Isbell)

Supporting young female players

In the summertime, Howarth will be hosting a girls' hockey camp in Thunder Bay with Isbell's sister, Sydney, called For the Girls. It will be a highly competitive camp for players ages 13 through 17 who are looking to play at the university or college level and beyond. Howarth is renting a full gym space for participants to use.

The all-women, women-led camp offers a unique opportunity for players in Thunder Bay.

"I want to increase the number of collegiate commitments for these young women. Thunder Bay has too many skilled hockey players that miss the opportunities to attain hockey scholarships due to the resources available to them. I want to close that gap," Howarth explains on the camp's website, forthegirlshockey.ca.

Kaity Howarth, 24, of Thunder Bay, Ont. plays defense for the Montréal Force in the Premier Hockey Federation. (Submitted by Sam Isbell)

The pros have some advice for young aspiring players.

"If you have a goal, go for it," said Isbell. "Don't let anyone hold you back ... stay true to yourself."

For Howarth, she wants them to realize how many opportunities hockey can bring them if they work hard to hone their skills.

The Force's next games are Jan. 7 and 8 against the Toronto Six at their home arena in Montréal, Colisée Financiere Sun Life. Brooke Boquist and Michela Cava, centres for the Six, also hail from Thunder Bay. Playoffs are at the end of March.