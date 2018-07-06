Young northwestern Ontario hockey players who want to rub shoulders with some high profile NHL stars will have a unique chance to do so this summer.

In late August, Pro Kids' Training With a Pro: The Hockey Edition, will back in Thunder Bay for its third year.

The program allows children and youth between the ages of five and 15 to meet, exercise and train with some of their hockey idols, including Carter Hutton, Robert Bortuzzo and Tom Pyatt.

"You know, it's a great thing to be a part of it," said Hutton, the Thunder Bay-born goaltender who recently signed with the Buffalo Sabres. "I support anything that deals with kids and gets them active; for me, it opened so many doors when I played sports."

St. Louis Blues defenceman Robert Bortuzzo helps a participant with his shoe after a day of drills at a past Training with a Pro event. (City of Thunder Bay ) "This is something that is near and dear to me."

Hutton said the program is something he believes in as playing sports has given him so much.

Other local players taking part include Bortuzzo, a defenceman with the St. Louis Blues, and Pyatt, a forward with the Ottawa Senators.

The two-hour clinic will be assisted by up-and-coming local hockey players and trainers from Thrive Strength & Wellness, city officials said in a written release, adding that it will consist of stations run by each pro — a set-up that allows participants to meet all three athletes.

All proceeds from the event will go to Pro Kids, a not-for-profit responsible for placing over 1,400 kids with financial barriers into recreational activities.

Registration is $50 for each participant. The clinic will run from 6 p.m. — 8 p.m., on August 22. Organizers will disclose its location to people during registration, the city said.

People are being asked to call the City of Thunder Bay's recreation registration line to sign up.