It was surely a night to remember for scores of young hockey players from Thunder Bay, Ont., Wednesday as they rubbed shoulders with top-level professional athletes from the northwestern Ontario city.

At the same time, the training camp they attended also raised money to help low income families in the city put kids into sports and other activities.

The city's Pro Kids program held its third Training With a Pro: Hockey Edition fundraiser on Wednesday at the Lakehead University Hangar indoor field. It featured NHLers Carter Hutton, Robert Bortuzzo and Tom Pyatt, as well as Canadian Women's Hockey League goaltender Amanda Makela.

The four pro hockey players, who all hail from Thunder Bay, presided over activity stations and taught the young athletes a number of exercises and training routines to help them as they progress with the sport.

"When you're a kid you always look up to pro hockey players," said Pyatt, a forward with the Ottawa Senators. "So to see them come here and see a big smile on their face, it's been fun."

For Makela, who plays with the Toronto Furies, events like this are also an opportunity to help spread the word about top-level women's hockey and to act as a role model for girls in the sport.

"I think women's hockey in general doesn't get a lot of recognition," she said.

Thunder Bay's Pro Kids coordinator says the program places about 1,400 kids from low income families in sports and other activities over the course of a year. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC) "So it's nice that I'm able to be here and kind of give women's hockey a name and also teach the kids that there is women's pro hockey, especially the young girls that are here."

The $50 registration fee for each child went to Thunder Bay's Pro Kids initiative, a not-for-profit which helps place kids from low income families in sports and other activities like music lessons, Scouts and Guides.

These days, Pro Kids places about 1,400 children yearly into various activities through partnerships with about 200 organizations or by paying for space in a given program, said Laura Daniele, Pro Kids coordinator.

"The kids learn so many skills just from being part of any group that they're in," she said. "They're improving their own skills in certain areas, they're ... making new friends, parents are even getting to know each other."

"It levels the playing field for kids in need and kids who don't have needs."

While the fundraising efforts help the community at-large, the kids who were at the Hangar on Wednesday got an experience they'll likely never forget.

"I had a bit of butterflies before [the event]," said Cody Labreche, a minor hockey player in Thunder Bay. "It was crazy, it was really fun and it's nice to tell my friends when school starts again."

"It was cool, 'cause a lot of these people I've used on NHL '18 ... it's hard to put into words."