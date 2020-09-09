OPP issue charge after 23 people found inside private residence east of Thunder Bay

Provincial police have issued a charge after a private gathering east of Thunder Bay that violated provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

The OPP said officers were called to a private residence in Shuniah last Sunday, where 23 people were found inside.

Police said a 66-year-old Thunder Bay man has been charged with hosting an event at a residential premise that violated the maximum number of people allowed under the Reopening Ontario Act.

The charge carries a fine of $800.