Families and visitors in Thunder Bay, Ont., can now enjoy a skate around the rink while taking in the views of the city's waterfront at Prince Arthur's Landing.

Officials from the City of Thunder Bay announced the official opening of the waterfront skating rink for the 2018 winter season on Wednesday, December 5.

"We are excited to have the rink open for the community to enjoy during the winter months ahead," events & waterfront services developer, Carlee Hakenson stated in Wednesday's written release.

Along with the skating rink, there are many other activities families can take part in this winter at the waterfront, including a walk around the scenic trails, programs at the Baggage Building Arts Centre, Winter FunDay activities every Sunday from the end of December to March and the city's Family Day event in February.

"It's a great place to go for a family outing, an active lunch break, or to have fun with friends," Hakenson said.

The skating rink and water garden pavilion will be opened every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.