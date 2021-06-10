Take-home dessert initiative celebrates Pride in a sweet way in Thunder Bay

Nearly a dozen Thunder Bay eateries are joining forces to recognize Pride with special rainbow-themed treats.

The initiative, part of Take Home Tbay: Dessert Days is a joint fundraiser for the United Way of Thunder Bay and the Rainbow Collective, with one dollar from each dessert purchased donated to the cause.

United Way GenNext cabinet chair Colleen Peters said the 11 establishments were challenged to create a special, colourful and delectable item that celebrates inclusivity, diversity and local love.

"My mouth is salivating just looking at how delicious these desserts are, the craftsmanship that has gone into it, the colours used, the different presentations from all of the businesses really also speaks to a wide variety of yummy treats that people can really enjoy," she said.

Different dessert offerings include a rainbow shave ice from T.J.'s Ice Cream Shoppe, a rainbow confetti cutie cake from Milk and Water Bakery, along with rainbow cake cups from Swell Bakery.

The participating eateries are:

Daytona's.

Donato's Bakery.

Kangas Sauna.

Milk & Water Baking Co.

Nomad Bakeshop & Sandwich Bar.

Red Lion Smokehouse.

Simply Sweet Dessert at Beefcakes Burger Factory.

Swell Bakery.

Sweet North Bakery.

TJ's Ice Cream Shoppe.

Tomlin.

Red Lion Smokehouse owner and chef John Murray said he was excited to participate, and his idea for a pride panna cotta came instantly.

"It's five layers of a vanilla panna cotta, or a set custard. We've set that with a blueberry jelly and a raspberry jelly and it's all topped with different coloured and shaped meringues," he said.

"We're trying to visually represent the rainbow that's the symbol and logo of pride … It's been really well received. I think it's a delicious dessert and it looks quite pretty."

The sweet treats are available through June 13.