Premier Doug Ford to meet with wildfire evacuees during Thunder Bay visit

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to visit the northwest Wednesday, and will meet with people who have been displaced by wildfire threats.

As he initially announced earlier this week, Ford will travel to Thunder Bay on Wednesday as the battle against forest fires in northwestern Ontario continues.

Indigenous leaders and opposition politicians have called on Ford to declare a state of emergency. There have also been demands for the premier to visit the region.

The number of forest fires reported in Ontario this year is already nearly double the average over the last decade, with the amount of land burned about three times higher than the 10-year average.

Evacuation efforts have taken place in five First Nations — Deer Lake, Poplar Hill, Pikangikum, Cat Lake and North Spirit Lake — with over 3,000 people relocated and hosted across Ontario.

Ford, First Nations reps to meet with evacuees

A provincial spokesperson said Ford will be accompanied by Greg Rickford, the minister of Indigenous affairs, as well as northern development, mines, natural resources and forestry.

According to the spokesperson, Ford and Rickford will visit the Thunder Bay fire management headquarters, which is serving as the province's command centre for its wildfire response.

The premier, along with Deer Lake First Nation Chief Mickie Meekis and Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler, will meet with evacuees from Deer Lake First Nation.

The province reported 20 new forest fires in the northwest as of early Tuesday evening, bringing the active total in the region to 157. Fifty-one of those fires are considered to be not under control.