Premier Doug Ford calls out Dryden, Ont., hotel for price gouging evacuees

Premier Doug Ford called out a Dryden Ont., hotel at a press conference Friday, following reports of price gouging from Red Lake forest fire evacuees.

When asked about provincial efforts being made for Red Lake, a town currently under restriction by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) due to nearby forest fire, Ford was quick to point out the Comfort Inn's alleged price gouging tactics.

"You know what burns me up about this, excuse the pun," said Ford to a reporter from the Kenora Miner and News, after listing off resources currently deployed to the region.

"Everyone's evacuating so they go to the closest town, Dryden...they go to Comfort Inn, it's advertised 100 and, whatever, ten bucks a night on their website. And then the Comfort Inn in Dryden starts gouging these guys, they put it up to 400 dollars," said Ford.

Hotels at capacity in Dryden

Many evacuees travelled to Ear Falls and Dryden starting Monday, once municipal officials from Red Lake ordered an evacuation of the community.

According to Roger Nesbitt, CAO of the city of Dryden, more than 600 people sought shelter in the Dryden area. Around 50 of those people claimed cots at the Dryden Memorial Arena, while the rest went to hotels or lodges in the area.

Residents in Red Lake, Ont., are under a state of emergency and an evacuation order due to a forest fire burning south of the township. Firefighters have been battling the blaze since Monday. (Sol Mamakwa/Twitter)

"Our hotels are at capacity. Many evacuees found lodging with family and friends in the area as well," said Nesbitt on Thursday.

Ford said he's "got to" call the Comfort Inn headquarters, Choice Hotels, which manages hotels across North America.

"They better refund every single, because guess what, it's the taxpayer that's paying for this when we relocated people," said Ford.

Hotel company says no guest charged more than $199 per night

In a statement to CBC, a spokesperson for Choice Hotels Canada said the company is very concerned about the issue and contacted the owner of the Dryden hotel, who stated no guest was charged more than $199 a night.

"We have confirmed this through a review of our direct booking channels," reads the statement Choice Hotels.

The spokesperson for the hotel said the situation continues to be monitored, adding that pricing is usually based on demand.

"Price gouging of vulnerable consumers is unacceptable, and we would never condone such a practice."

Ford went on to say the act of price gouging makes him "sick," adding that this is an issue he's addressed before, especially during the pandemic.

"I'm going to tell them, get your act together," he said.

Ford said the issue is something he received phone calls on, adding he spoke to Red Lake Mayor, Fred Mota, about the situation.

Margarette Rose, an evacuee from Red Lake, told CBC Radio Canada that while staying at the Comfort Inn in Dryden, night to night, the rate did increase.

Rose said the highest rate they encountered while staying at the hotel was $194 without a pet fee for her cat, and without taxes.

"I asked if they know that we're evacuees. I asked if there was any kind of discount, and they said no," said Rose.

Evacuees are approaching their fifth night away from their home community, as fire crews continue to battle a blaze that's burning three kilometres from the town.