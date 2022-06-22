Funding for more nurse practitioners in long-term care draws praise in northwestern Ontario

A nurse practitioner in northwestern Ontario says she applauds the provincial government for committing $57.6 million to fund more nurse practitioners for long-term care homes.

Sarah Lancaster is the attending nurse practitioner in long-term care at Princess Court Long-Term Care Home in Dryden, Ont.

Lancaster's contributions to the 97-bed facility help keep residents from making unnecessary trips to the emergency room, she said, reducing strain on a health care system that is experiencing a staffing crisis.

"Somebody has a fall, and they need sutures put in, I can do that," she said.

"I can monitor blood work," she said. "We can draw that right in the home. We can send it, have it processed, we get the results back, and a lot of times within the same day, I can alter medications, change medications, and change our treatment plan to reflect what is going on with them in that moment. "

Praise from nursing associations

Staffing shortages in health care are a problem across the province, but especially in northwestern Ontario, where the COVID-19 pandemic has made dire a situation that predated the novel coronavirus.

The province released its Plan to Stay Open on Aug. 18, outlining steps it plans to take to ease the burden on the system.

The funding, for 225 new nurse practitioners is included in the plan.

Both the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario and the Nurse Practitioners Association of Ontario have praised the move.

RNAO President Dr. Claudette Holloway said in a news release that nurse practitioners "will improve care and the quality of life for residents, reduce unnecessary transfers to hospitals and help retain staff that will be better supported to provide clinical care."

Filling a need in remote and rural Ontario

Nurse practitioners already serve residents of many long-term care facilities in northwestern Ontario.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre's Nurse Led Outreach Team sees residents of homes in Thunder Bay.

All three District of Kenora Homes for the Aged, of which Lancaster's home is one, also have nurse practitioners on staff.

And the executive director of the Nurse Practitioner's Association said that facilities in northwestern Ontario that wish to recruit nurse practitioners may find it easier than recruiting other healthcare professionals.

"Nurse practitioners grew up filling the needs of rural and remote areas; that's essentially where they started," Dana Cooper said.

Dana Cooper is the executive director of the Nurse Practitioners Association of Ontario. He said the profession is growing by about eight per cent per year. (LinkedIn.com)

The profession is growing at a rate of about eight per cent per year in Ontario, he said, with 425 new registrants in the past year.

Still, the Registered Nurses Association reports that the unemployment rate for nurse practitioners province-wide is less than two per cent, and a spokesperson for the Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre told CBC News its current postings for nurse practitioners have so far not drawn any applicants.

The director and associate professor in the school of nursing at Lakehead University, said the government's initiative needs to be backed up with further action aimed at boosting the number of practicing nurse practitioners in the province.

"I think the short answer is, 'Are there enough right now? No, there isn't enough right now," said Dr. Kristen Jones-Bonofiglio.

Lakehead University school of nursing director Dr. Kristen Jones-Bonofiglio said she welcomed the province's decision to fund 225 nurse practitioner positions in long-term care, but said the province needs to back it up with efforts to increase the number of seats in nursing programs and improve retention rates in the profession. (Lakeheadu.ca)

The province needs to support expenditure by boosting the number of seats in training programs and improve retention rates to reduce the number nurse practitioners leaving the country, Jones-Bonofiglio said.

Part of that involves reconsidering Bill 124, which limits public sector wage increases. But it also involves simply making health care workers feel valued.

The province, she added, also needs to ensure the number of seats in undergraduate nursing programs is sufficient to meet the need in the province for both registered nurses and nurse practitioners – because they must first become registered nurses before pursuing graduate studies.

"I think we're at the start of something that has really incredible potential," Jones-Bonofiglio said. "Not only to stop the flow, or slow down the flow, you know, into acute care settings, but also … for say, older adults to live really well in the community or in long term care settings."