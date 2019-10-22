Powlowski prevails as Liberals retain Thunder Bay-Rainy River

Marcus Powlowski has kept the Thunder Bay-Rainy River riding under Liberal control.

Powlowski, an emergency room physician with two law degrees, prevailed in a field of first time federal candidates that included New Democrat runner-up Yuk-Sem Won and Conservative candidate Linda Rydholm, along with the Green's Amanda Moddejonge and People's Party candidate Andrew Hartnell.

Thunder Bay-Rainy River was recaptured by the Liberals in 2015, part of the red tide that monopolized the three northwestern Ontario ridings, when Don Rusnak defeated incumbent MP John Rafferty after the NDP won the seat in the previous two elections.

Rusnak did not seek a second term.

