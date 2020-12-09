Thunder Bay MP wants Ontario to allow confinement of those who fail to self-isolate

The Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Rainy River says he wants the province to empower medical officers of health to confine people who fail to self-isolate when ordered to because of COVID-19 symptoms or exposure.

Marcus Powlowski says he wants medical officers of health to be able to use Section 35 of the Ontario Health Protection and Promotion Act to confine people who break the rules.

"I've heard [of] several instances whereby people who were either COVID positive or exceedingly high-risk of [being] COVID positive," Powlowski said, "and these people being told by public health to self-isolate, but not self-isolating but rather getting on the bus, going around town, talking to their friends, ending up at someone else's house. And certainly there's a lot of frustration that it would seem that we're unable or unwilling to require these people to stay in self-isolation."

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health told CBC that medical officers of health can only use Section 35 in situations that involve diseases that the ministry has classified as "virulent diseases" under the regulations.

A virulent disease

Powlowski would like to know why that hasn't already happened with COVID-19, he said.

"Isn't this the exact kind of thing that we put the law in there for?" he asked. "When you're drafting it, if you leave something like that — the definition of virulent disease — to the regulations, you do that because then it allows the minister to be able to change that."

CBC asked the provincial Ministry of Health on Monday why it hasn't designated COVID-19 a virulent disease, if it intended to do so, and what the criteria are for doing so.

The ministry has not provided a response.

Fort William First Nation Chief Peter Collins said he agrees with Powlowski that confinement powers are needed in some circumstances.

"He's kind of nailed the story right on the head," Collins said. "If folks are dealing with addictions or something like that or mental health and they don't want to … follow the isolation rules, you know they want to continue moving around, we don't have the tools in our community … to make sure these folks stay in one location."

Fort William First Nation chief says fines don't work for everyone

On Tuesday, the medical officer of health for Thunder Bay district issued a class order under Section 22 of the province's Health Protection and Promotion Act, which subjects people who fail to self-isolate to fines of up to $5,000 a day.

The order applies to anyone who has a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 and anyone who is a close contact of a confirmed or probable case, even if they don't have symptoms.

It also applies to anyone who believes they may have had symptoms of the disease within the last 10 days, even if they're mild and even if they haven't been tested.

In addition, it applies to parents or parent-like figures of anyone under 16 who meets the aforementioned criteria.

Anyone caught violating the self-isolation order can be fined $880 per incident to a maximum of $5,000 a day.

Collins said fines may work for people with money, but they won't work for everyone in his community.

"To me, fining somebody doesn't make sense to me if they don't have money anyway," he said. "Because what does it really do? … If they're dealing with addiction and mental health and they get a fine, well, they've got no money to pay it anyway."