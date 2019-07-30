Marcus Powlowski wins Thunder Bay-Rainy River Liberal nomination

The chair of the Thunder Bay Rainy-River riding association, Murray Munro, says he's "excited" to have chosen a candidate to represent the Liberal Party of Canada in this year's federal election in October.

"We have a candidate, finally," Munro told CBC News, "We had four ... nominees that put themselves forth to run and the ultimate was that Marcus Powlowski was successful so we're looking forward to working with him."

Four candidates vying for the nomination this year included city of Thunder Bay councillor Shelby Ch'ng, Christy Radbourne and David Bruno.

The final vote was held in Thunder Bay on Monday at the Victoria Inn.

"We had a huge, huge turnout, it was really unbelievable," Munro said. "Our executives are very pleased, and we would have been pleased with any of our nominees."

Powlowski will be running in place of outgoing Thunder Bay-area MP Don Rusnak during the federal election on October 21.