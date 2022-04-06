Storm causes power outages in Thunder Bay: Synergy North

The ongoing snowstorm in Thunder Bay has caused "multiple" power outages in the city, Synergy North said Wednesday.

The utility's outage map showed eight outages in Thunder Bay as of Wednesday afternoon. The largest of those was located in the area of Oliver Road and Balmoral Street, which affected between 250 and 500 customers.

Among those affected was Lakehead University, which said it was closing its campus early on Wednesday due to "intermittent power failures in several buildings."

Snow and sleet started falling on Thunder Bay on Wednesday morning. Environment Canada said the precipitation was expected to continue through Thursday, with some flurries possible on Friday.

The city could see up to 25 centimetres of snow before the storm ends.

The Thunder Bay Public Library also said it was closing all of its branches at 5 p.m. on Wednesday due to weather and road conditions.

The City of Thunder Bay closed the following facilities early on Wednesday due to the weather:

The 55 Plus Centre

West Arthur Community Centre

Jumbo Gardens

Vale Community Centre

Water Garden Pavilion

Recreation programs at the Kinsmen Youth Centre were cancelled. The city said while the Canada Games Complex and Volunteer Pool remained open, some programming may be affected if staff are unable to get to those facilities.

All city arenas remain open, and while the Youth Inclusion Program was continuing, it may close early depending on attendance, the city said.

Schools close early after bus cancellations earlier in the day

The District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board also announced it was closing its Thunder Bay and Kakabeka offices at 2 p.m. Wednesday due to inclement weather.

School buses were also cancelled on Wednesday, with several rural schools — Crestview, Gorham and Ware, Kakabeka Falls, Valley Central, and Whitefish Valley — closing for the day.

Lakehead Public Schools and the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board asked parents to pick up their children early on Wednesday due to weather conditions.

The Catholic board said the move was not a school closure, but rather an accommodation for parents who'd need extra time to pick up students and return home.

Lakehead Public Schools, meanwhile, was dismissing all students early and asking parents to pick up students "as soon as possible."

In the region, Hydro One said crews were responding to power outages caused by heavy snow on Wednesday, with its outage map showing 90 outages in northwestern Ontario on Wednesday afternoon, affecting more than 5,500 Hydro One customers.

Tbaytel said Wednesday the storm and power outages were affecting its services in some areas of the region.

Mobility service was down in Shabaqua, Shebandowan, Whitefish, and the area around Intola Road.

"There is currently no estimated time of repair," Tbaytel said in a statement. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."