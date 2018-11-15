Use extra caution around power lines, safety advocates urge

The Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) is reminding people to use extra caution around power lines after a Thunder Bay man was electrocuted while trimming a tree this week.

The incident occurred Monday, when the tree reportedly came into contact with an overhead power line. The Ministry of Labour is investigating.

"Power lines are an everyday object that can kill you with or without direct contact," said Normand Breton, the ESA's director of power line safety. "This is the rule: always stay at least 10 feet away from the power lines."

Breton said electricity can arc to a person or their tools if they get too close.

He had a number of other tips, as well:

Locate the wires before starting any outdoor work, and know where they are relative to the work being done

When carrying large tools, like ladders or pruners, carry them horizontally, not vertically, so they don't accidentally get too close to an overhead line

Never attach anything to, or drape anything over, a power line

Never grab a power line for balance

Plant trees away from power lines

If a tree that's grown too close to a power line is in need of trimming, contact a professional

Breton said in the last 10 years, 19 people have died as a direct result of power line contact in Ontario.