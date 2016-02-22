The organization Poverty Free Thunder Bay is hoping that information gathered through an online survey will help it to build an argument for the implementation of "free transit days" in the future.

The online survey, which became active on June 22, was sparked by the temporary suspension of fares due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and asks riders about what the change has meant for them, said Tracey MacKinnon, a board member with Poverty Free Thunder Bay.

"The feedback we get is vital ... to moving forward with this free transit day" idea, she said. "We need this information to collect and gather and put forward to city council ... you know something as simple, like free transit for the last couple months has meant so much."

The city suspended fares in March, in order to maintain social distancing between drivers and passengers during the pandemic. It plans to resume charging fares on July 20.

Tracey MacKinnon, of Poverty Free Thunder Bay, says she's hopeful that regular free transit days can become a reality, perhaps with the help of sponsors to offset the cost to the city. (Tracey MacKinnon)

While the motivation for the suspension was safety, MacKinnon said it has also made life easier for those living in poverty. As someone living on ODSP, she said a monthly bus pass is unaffordable, and even a 20-ride pass can stretch her budget.

"Even that sometimes, for a lot of people including me – that's hard. You know, do we sacrifice groceries for a week, or do we have this punch pass which will get us on the transit?"

MacKinnon said she recognizes that the suspension of transit has also meant revenue loss for the city.

However, she said eventually, the group would like to make a proposal to the city for free transit to continue in some form after the pandemic. Even one day a month would make a difference, she said.

"I think it would be a start ... And that would be part of the reconciliation I think the city needs too with Indigenous people and low-income people and people with disabilities ... just the minority people that use this service."

"That would be a huge step in the right direction."

The survey will be open until July 20.