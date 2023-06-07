Work crews dig up unexploded explosives in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay police remain on the scene in an alley behind a north-side street after a work crew dug up explosives there on Wednesday morning.

The Thunder Bay Police Service says first responders were dispatched to the 100 block of Marlborough Avenue at roughly 9:45 a.m. following the discovery of the explosives, which were not believed to be live.

Police had initially cordoned off the area, but in an update issued Wednesday afternoon said the situation had been contained and public access restored.

No further details have been provided.