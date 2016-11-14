Porter Airlines delays resumption of service

Porter Airlines has pushed its resumption-of-service date back a month due to ongoing travel restrictions.

The airline said Monday it now plans to resume service on Aug. 31, 2020.

"Our ability to successfully relaunch service is directly tied to the lifting of travel restrictions," said Michael Deluce, Porter Airlines president and CEO. "We believe it is getting closer to a time when people can travel more freely and are optimistic that key border closures and mandatory quarantines will begin easing, so that we can recommence operations."

Porter suspended operations on March 21 due to travel restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Porter had previously announced it hoped to resume flights on July 29.