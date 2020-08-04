Porter Airlines delays restart of flights

Porter Airlines has delayed its return to the air, and now hopes to restart its service on Oct. 7.

The company had earlier announced plans to return to service on Aug. 31.

However, the company said Tuesday that wouldn't be possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the closure of the U.S.-Canada border, and non-essential travel advisories issued by governments.

"We never intended to suspend operations for such an extended period of time," Michael Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines, said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the layers of travel restrictions are serving to keep most people at home and show no signs of easing. We will continue making decisions based on how the situation evolves."

Porter - which temporarily suspended its operations on March 21 - is waiving change and cancellation fees on all fares booked through Oct. 7.