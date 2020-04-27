Porter Airlines looks to be back in the air on June 21

Porter Airlines hopes to be back in the air in just over two months.

The company announced Monday it's tentative restart date for flights is now June 21. It had previously hoped to restart May 19.

Porter hasn't flown since March 21, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In recent weeks, there has been open discussion by government officials about easing travel restrictions based on expectations that vaccination programs will be well advanced in the U.S. and Canada by early summer," Michael Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines, said in a statement.

"We recognize that short-term public health measures have been enhanced recently in certain jurisdictions. At the same time, we are looking ahead to summer and preparing for the possibility of some travel restrictions unwinding."

"We will begin the process of rebuilding our operations as soon as conditions allow based on government decisions."

Porter, founded in 1999, is headquartered in Toronto and offers short-haul flights across Canada and to some U.S. destinations.

In Thunder Bay, flights are offered from the airport in the northwestern Ontario city, where crew are also based.