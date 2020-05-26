Porter flights staying grounded until July 29

Porter Airlines planes won't be taking off anytime soon.

The company announced Tuesday that its fleet will remain grounded until at least July 29, due to ongoing travel restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We want to see our planes in the sky as soon as possible and are actively working to prepare for our resumption of service," Porter president and CEO Michael Deluce said in a statement. "However, the ongoing uncertainty presented by government travel restrictions, including border closures, is impacting our ability to operate flights."

"We are closely watching developments and know that Porter will be an important part of providing people with travel options as the economy recovers."

The company is also cancelling its 2020 summer seasonal service to Muskoka, Ont., and Stephenville, N.L.

Porter Airlines has about 30 flight crew staff based in Thunder Bay, along with 18 maintenance personnel.

Change and cancellation fees on all fares booked between May 26 and July 29 are being waived, the company said.