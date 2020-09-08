Porter Airlines extends suspension of service to November

Porter Airlines is extending its temporary suspension of all operations to November 12, airline officials said Tuesday.

The airline previously announced a target return date of October 7, but said the extended quarantine restrictions and the continued closure of the border have been key factors in the extension of their restart date.

"Every one of our markets is affected by the Canadian government's non-essential travel advisory and border closures," said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines in a news release.

"We understand the impact this has on our passengers and our team members, and continue to make decisions based on how the situation evolves."

The airline stopped flying on March 21, as travel restrictions and public health measures were implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The change resulted in temporary layoffs for all of the company's crew members based in Thunder Bay, Ont.

As a result of the suspension of service, the airline is waiving change and cancellation fees on all fares booked through November 12, including Porter Escapes vacation packages.