Porter Airlines hopes to have its planes back in the sky in just over two months after suspending operations in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

The company announced Monday its new tentative date of July 20, about a month later than previously announced, for resumption of operations.

"It's encouraging to see the recovery of the aviation industry in the U.S.," Michael Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines, said in a statement.

"As vaccination rates in Canada increase, we are hopeful travel restrictions and public health measures will ease, so we can recall our team members, welcome back our passengers and begin to rebuild the airline."

Porter, founded in 1999, is headquartered in Toronto and offers short-haul flights across Canada and to some U.S. destinations.

In Thunder Bay, flights are offered from the airport in the northwestern Ontario city, where crew are also based.