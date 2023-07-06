June was a strong month for potash shipments at the Port of Thunder Bay, although volumes remain lower than last year's record-setting high.

In a media release issued Thursday, the port said June 2023 potash shipments were up 31 per cent over June 2022.

During the 2022 shipping season, potash shipments through Thunder Bay reached a 32-year high.

Grain shipments were up 10 per cent in June 2023 when compared to June 2022, and wind turbine components remained strong, as well; in June, 734 metric tons of green energy infrastructure moved through the port.

Meanwhile, a port strike in British Columbia could lead to increased grain and potash volumes at the Port of Thunder Bay.

The strike, which began Saturday, involves more than 7,000 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, and is affecting more than 30 ports in the province.

"I think in general, we could see some of these cargoes increase, especially as the strike carries on," said Chris Heikkinen, director of business development and communications with the Thunder Bay port, in an interview with CBC.

"One advantage that the port and the seaway have to offer the farmers in these situations is that we have available capacity to ship more, because we operate below capacity in normal circumstances," he said. "It probably won't happen overnight, but you may see grain or potash exports ticking up if the strike does drag on for a couple of weeks or more."