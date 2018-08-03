July a strong month for grain shipments at Thunder Bay port

Thunder Bay's grain elevators were kept busy last month.

The Port of Thunder Bay handled more than 800,000 metric tonnes of grain in July. It was only the second time in the last 20 years July's grain totals were that high, the port said in a media release.

"The grain elevators in Thunder Bay typically operate well below their capacity," said Port of Thunder Bay CEO Tim Heney. "The extra available capacity is critical in times of surge, when farmers are delivering large quantities of grain to market. The Canadian grain industry needs an outlet that can efficiently handle those surges, and Thunder Bay delivers."

Grain wasn't the only highlight for the month, with total cargo shipments topping one million metric tonnes.

Bulk shipments of coal (93,627 metric tonnes) and potash (34,485 metric tonnes) were both above average, and project cargo shipments — such as steel, modular buildings, and windmills — were also strong.

Thirty-four domestic ships and 14 foreign ships visited the port in July.