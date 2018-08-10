'Constructive' talks Friday between Port Arthur clinic, striking workers

An injunction hearing for the ongoing strike at the Port Arthur Health Centre resulted in some "constructive" talks on Friday afternoon.

That came after representatives with Unifor — the union representing the dozens of striking employees at the Thunder Bay, Ont., clinic — and the facility's management met behind closed doors at the Thunder Bay courthouse for about three hours.

Pierce closes her remarks by saying she hopes respectful dialogue continues and ‘in Canada this is how we solve problems by talking to each other.’ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbctb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbctb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tbay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tbay</a> —@JeffWaltersCBC The injunction itself was not heard on Friday afternoon; both parties, instead, met with Justice Helen Pierce in a separate meeting room. After the discussion, Pierce congratulated both parties for being engaged in dialogue, and was "proud this has occurred in our community this afternoon."

"We were able to have some good discussion and agree to try to move this forward, in order to try and get everybody back to the bargaining table," said Kari Jefford, the president of the Unifor local to which the striking workers belong.

"So, the employer is going to be meeting with its decision-making body and will be letting us know if there's an opportunity to get back to bargaining."

Jefford said she expects to hear by mid-day on Monday if the clinic is willing to re-start negotiations. She said the decision-making body at the health centre needed to meet first.

Unifor drew hundreds to support 65 of its striking members at Port Arthur Health Centre in Thunder Bay. Representatives from both sides sat down for a three-hour talk at the Thunder Bay courthouse Friday afternoon. (Jeff Walters/CBC) Clinic management sought an injunction Wednesday, after strike action escalated at the health centre, resulting in the facility being shut down for the balance of the week. Management was looking to limit the strikers' ability to prevent access to the health centre and the property.

Both parties agreed to continue the interim injunction handed down on Wednesday until at least Tuesday morning, when a teleconference is scheduled to continue the injunction hearing.

An interim injunction was issued by Justice Pierce on Wednesday, which set limits on what picketers could do until a strike protocol was formalized, but many of the conditions weren't being adhered to Thursday or Friday. That injunction wasn't formally served to the picket lines until Thursday evening.

After walking off the job on Apr. 9, five days after the union said contract talks broke off, Unifor officials, supporters and the striking workers stepped up their demonstrations Wednesday, blocking access to the facility.

The employees work as medical aides, appointment secretaries and medical records workers. The union has said that low wages and a lack of job security for workers are key issues in the labour dispute, while the clinic's board of physicians maintained that its last offer was "reasonable," adding that it offers significant wage increases, along with improvements to benefits.

Pierce called Friday's discussions "constructive" when court briefly resumed after the closed-door talks.

"In Canada, this is how we solve problems, by talking to each other," the judge said.