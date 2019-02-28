'Structural issue' halts play at Thunder Bay, Ont., curling club

Play has been temporarily halted at Thunder Bay, Ont.'s Port Arthur Curling club due to an unspecified structural problem.

A post on the club's Facebook page states "A structural issue has come to light on sheet number 8."

No further details were provided, but club president Don Lammi told CBC News that all curling has been temporarily suspended as a precaution.

An engineer is visiting the club on Friday, and the hope is that curling will resume on Monday. However, Lammi said that timeline could change depending on what the engineer finds.

The bar and restaurant inside the club remain open.