Thunder Bay clinic employees to vote on decertifying union

A group of employees at a Thunder Bay clinic will soon decide if they'll continue to be represented by their union.

About 50 employees at the Port Arthur Health Centre will hold a union decertification vote on Wednesday and Thursday. If a majority of the employees vote in favour of decertification, they will no longer be represented by Unifor Local 229.

Andy Savela, director of health care for Unifor, said the Ontario Labour Relations Board ordered the vote after 40 per cent of the employees at the clinic signed a petition in support of it.

Savela said the union wasn't made aware of any substantial issues at the clinic, and was only notified of the pending vote last week.

"Since we organized [the] clinic about 11 years ago, there's always been a group of people that, you know, we believe are sympathetic to the employer, and ... are working with them," he said.

Savela said the employees just ratified a new collective bargaining agreement last month. If they vote to decertify, that agreement would be invalidated.

"Obviously, we're concerned," he said. "Any time you have a group that have reached the numbers that they have, that have issues, frankly, that should be concerning for us."

"We don't feel that we've been given an opportunity to deal with those," Savela said. "But the reality is, we've always carried the majority, and we're optimistic that that's what will happen again in the vote."

The online vote is scheduled to begin at noon Wednesday, and run for 24 hours.