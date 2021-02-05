Popular ice fishing business on Lac Des Mille Lacs up for sale

A popular winter tourism destination, located on Lac des Mille Lacs, northwest of Thunder Bay, is up for sale.

After 26 years, Archie Hoogsteen has decided to retire from Sugar Shack Rentals.

"I'll be 66 in March," said Hoogsteen. "I have seven grandchildren. I want to spend more time with them."

Hoogsteen, who is a familiar face to many regulars on the lake, said the ice shack fishing business started basically by accident.

"I was a bricklayer, and I had the winters off," said Hoogsteen. "And I wanted to take care of my kids and go fishing at the same time. So I built a hut on the lake and then people started asking me to rent out my huts. I thought, 'You know, I could get to go fishing and make some money.' So I started Sugar Shack Rentals with a partner."

What started as three or four shacks slowly grew to eight shacks.The shacks have beds, a wood stove, a place to eat and outhouse facilities.

Large windows allow anglers to see fishing lines outside, but they can also enjoy the warmth by fishing inside through a hole in the floor.

Hoogsteen said many people discovered the comforts of ice fishing from a shack after renting from him.

Keeping the ice road on Lac des Mille Lacs is a daily job, and Hoogsteen says it can be stressful at times. (photo: submitted by Archie Hoogsteen)

"What I tell people is that the rule of thumb is is you need to use (a shack) at least five times a winter," he said. "If you don't go five times a year, you should just rent one. But a lot of people who have shacks on the lake first tried it here and fell in love with the experience."

Over the course of his 26 year run, Hoogsteen said he has met many people from all walks of life.

He said most of his business comes from Thunder Bay, although he has had a couple of regular customers from the United States.

However, like nearly all outdoor tourism, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit hard.

Hoogsteen said last March, he lost a whole month of business over-night when the pandemic closed outdoor camping and facilities. Initially, 2021 was looking better, but that changed in January.

"This year was going to be a record year," Hoogsteen said. "I was getting bookings like crazy. I was renting huts three times a week. Then Premier Ford put the lockdown on and it died right off. When you couldn't stay overnight, it just died."

Hoogsteen said he is thankful to be able to offer day time shack rentals to anglers during the lockdown, although staying overnight is not available.

Hoogsteen said he will miss the many people he has gotten to know over the years on the lake and all those who rented his shacks. Those visitors have included anglers, skiers, nature lovers and snowmobilers.

The red Sugar Shacks are a familiar sight to anglers who fish the Lac des Mille Lacs near Coffin Island. (photo: submitted by Archie Hoogsteen)

He noted he will not miss the stress, especially the winter road clearing that is a big part of keeping the business open and the clients arriving. The winter road in question leaves from Shacks Landing on Sawmill Bay and winds its way toward the centre of the lake and Coffin Island, where Hoogsteen sets up every winter. He said he chose the island as he used to camp there as a kid.

Hoogsteen said keeping the road clear and open is a daily undertaking.

"The guys on the shore at Shacks Landing help out quite a bit," he said. "We wait until we get at least 12 inches of ice and then we start the road. I use a couple of guys with plow trucks, and we'll go up together and open it up. And if we have a big snowstorm, we'll wait till the snow is over and then we plow. It is no use plowing when you can't see nothing."

Ironically, Hoogsteen said this year — his last — has been the best year yet for the winter road due to good ice conditions and the lack of snow cover.

For now, Hoogsteen is carrying on as best he can under a pandemic. He plows the road, checks on his clients and chats with the many people who stop by the Sugar Shacks every day.

He said he is optimistic about the future, although the pandemic has been an unexpected final challenge.

"I sure hope someone takes over because there's no one else that rents shacks out here," Hoogsteen said. "And this provides an opportunity for people and families to spend some time out here and get an experience that is unique to the region."