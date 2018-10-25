Flag-raising marks beginning of poppy campaign in Thunder Bay

A flag was raised at city hall in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Thursday, to mark the beginning of the Royal Canadian Legion's annual poppy campaign.

The iconic red symbol is a powerful one for veteran Roy Lamore, who served in the navy during the Second World War.

"How many of the veterans we've lost, how many of the veterans are still alive — just to remember what they've done," he said.

The iconic red poppies become available each year on the last Friday before November, said Ted Ciotucha, a deputy district commander with the legion, and the donations people make when they take a poppy to wear serve an important purpose.

"The poppy has become a symbol of not only remembering the wars and the people who fought ... but it's also a way to raise funds to do all of the work that the poppy campaign does to support veterans," he said.

A flag bearing the image of the iconic Remembrance Day poppy was raised at Thunder Bay city hall on Thursday morning. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

The proceeds go exclusively to programs that support veterans and family members of veterans he added, including programs that help homeless veterans.

"Like a lot of veterans with post traumatic stress. They don't know they're sick, they end up on the streets ... we support the Salvation Army because they go right out on the streets and find people, the veterans. And they get them fed every night and they try to get them to people like us who can show them all the different government organizations that are there to help them."

Volunteers will distribute poppies and donation boxes around town on Friday he said, and they will also be made available in schools. The campaign ends on Remembrance Day.