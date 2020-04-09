Pollen levels on the rise in many regions across Canada, but not in Thunder Bay, Ont.

It's been a tough year for some allergy sufferers across the country and while residents in Thunder Bay, Ont. might say the same, pollen levels in the region are actually registering as normal this season.

According to Aerobiology Research Laboratories, based in Ottawa, the Thunder Bay area has had 4 days of "very high" pollen levels and 8 days registering as "high."

"In Thunder Bay this year, we've seen sort of an up-and-down cycle with you folks. A lot of northern areas, Montreal or even Ottawa, Ottawa's not more northern than you folks, but we had a much earlier warmer weather in the spring and it really spawned pollen levels," explained Daniel Coates, director of the Aerobiology Research Laboratories.

"So far Montreal has received over, 26,000 [pollen] grains per cubic metre, where the folks in Thunder Bay are just around about 3,600, 3,800 now, at this point, so that's a massive difference," he added.

Grains per cubic metres refer to the pollen concentration in a certain area, however, that measurement is also translated to a general scale ranging from low to very high.

The pollen forecast levels are determined from sample collections taken at 32 local reporting stations across Canada, including one located in Thunder Bay.

The pollen forecast is based on the actual number of particles per cubic metre of air, using what's called a "rotation impaction sampler." Essentially, a rod rotates in the air at 2400 RPMs, collecting samples of pollen and spores that stick to the rod rotating in the air.

Yellow pollen can be seen on a local lake outside of Thunder Bay, Ont. According to Aerobiology Research Laboratories, yellow pollen, like pictured here, is often from pine trees which is not considered to be particularly allergenic. (Olivia Levesque/CBC)

"When you have levels that high, you might find a lot of people who don't consider themselves allergy sufferers actually sort of complaining that they're a little stuffy or feel a little bit, like a cold, might be coming on, that might be because they're actually reacting at those levels as well," said Coates.

This year, the main "culprits" for pollen in the Thunder Bay area have been alder, along with maple earlier in the season, which aren't considered to be highly allergenic.

According to Coates, birch and oak are starting to take off more recently, which are high to extreme allergenic species.

"So you're going to see more and more people complaining about allergies in your area now and they're probably already starting to complain about the yellow stuff everywhere. That's pine, and there's a lot of pine in your region right now, but it's not considered super allergenic, but it definitely is messy," he said.

Pollen forecasts found online can help allergy suffers, which encompass anywhere from 15 to 25 per cent of the population, to better understand what's in the air and their response to it.