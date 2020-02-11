Police thank public for due diligence after arrest of tow truck driver

Thunder Bay Police arrested a tow truck driver for impaired driving on Friday, February 7th, after numerous members of the public reported the driver for erratic driving.

Police said in a written release that just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 7, a 911 call was received regarding a possible impaired driver operating a tow truck on the Harbour Expressway.

Police said it was "especially alarming" that a pickup truck was strapped onto the flatbed of the tow truck, which was recently loaded at the scene of a separate vehicle collision.

The tow truck was described as weaving across lanes of travel and striking a snowbank.

Police say more calls began to "pour in" concerning the driver, which allowed officers to find the path of travel of the tow truck.

Police located the tow truck on Rosslyn Road in Thunder Bay Ont., and found the truck driver had reversed into a ditch, becoming lodged.

Police determined the individual was impaired by drugs, and was subsequently charged with impaired operation of a conveyance, as well as driving while under suspension.

The tow truck was impounded for 7 days and the driver's licence was further suspended for 90 days.

The Thunder Bay Police Service are thanking members of the public for quickly calling to report the driver. They say with the assistance from the public a potentially devastating situation was averted.