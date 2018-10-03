No reports of drugging, abductions of women, Thunder Bay police say

Thunder Bay police are refuting some of the details contained in a social media post claiming women are being abducted, drugged and forced into the sex trade.

The post has been circulating on social media for a few days, and makes a number of claims regarding gang-related activity in the city.

Among those is a statement that gang members are "jumping" people as an initiation practice, and that they're abducting women and forcing them into the sex trade.

The post claims gang members will "abduct you and shoot you up with any drugs they have on them."

No reports

In a statement released on Tuesday, police said "with certainty" that there have been no reported incidents of gang-related abductions where women have been drugged and forced into the sex trade.

Police said gangs from southern Ontario are a problem in Thunder Bay, but their focus is drug trafficking.

"Vulnerable members of our community have been victimized and exploited to further this criminal activity," the police statement reads. "Specifically, they are using tactics to gain trust and eventual access to residences in order to facilitate drug sales."

Police have also investigated an abduction, and reports of suspicious people, over the past few weeks, but none of those incidents appear to be connected.

Anyone with information about gang-related activity in the city is asked to contact Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.