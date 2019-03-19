The number of motor vehicle collisions that led to injuries ballooned in Thunder Bay, Ont., last year and city police say you can expect more speed checks as a result.

There were 598 collisions where people were hurt in 2018, according to the Thunder Bay Police Service's 2019-2020 traffic management plan.

That's up from an average of 426 per year over the previous five years.

Attention speeders --- your lead foot could really start to cost you this year. Inspector Ryan Gibson of the Thunder Bay Police Service tells us about this year's traffic management plans and catching more speeders is one of them. 6:53

Meanwhile, the total number of collisions in the city dropped slightly.

"Our accidents are consistent as far as the numbers every year," Insp. Ryan Gibson told CBC News. "But with a spike like that, we know for a fact those vehicles are travelling at a high rate of speed, and that's where you're getting those injuries."

Gibson said he couldn't speculate as to why more people might be speeding but the force will be tailoring its traffic enforcement measures this year toward trying to reduce those numbers.

"People are going to get tickets for sure," he said. "But on top of that, for every vehicle that gets a charge, there's probably 40 or 50 cars that are going by, and we're hoping that maybe they'll think twice about that."

Gibson and traffic Sgt. Gordon Snyder presented the management plan to the Thunder Bay Police Services Board on Tuesday.

Its priorities include more speed traps and increased enforcement of impaired and distracted driving laws, Gibson said.

What's more, he added, police will be working harder to get suspended drivers off the streets and to ensure that elderly people who can no longer drive safely are not permitted to do so.

Police are looking into obtaining an automatic license plate recognition system, Gibson said, which is capable of scanning and checking the plates of every vehicle visible on a roadway at a given time.

The $40,000 piece of technology has been very helpful to other services, he said.

"A large amount of our hit and runs are suspended drivers," he said. "So the goal is to get them off the road."