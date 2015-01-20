The chair of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board is calling for more transparency on what action the board has taken on recommendations from a 2018 Ontario Civilian Police Commission report.

The report, authored by Sen. Murray Sinclair, directed 45 recommendations to the board. At the time, the report declared the board was incapable of filling its statutory responsibility of overseeing the Thunder Bay Police Service. All but one of the sitting board members were removed.

Current board chair Georjann Morriseau said there needs to be public reporting of what progress has been made on those 45 recommendations in the nearly two years since Sinclair's report.

"At this time it's unclear as to what we as a board have accomplished," said Morriseau during the board's regular monthly meeting on Tuesday. "I would say there are recommendations in here that I think we should be looking at that are priority."

"There is a need with the board in terms of accountability to the public."

On Tuesday, the board tasked its governance committee, which consists of Morriseau and member Celina Reitberger, to review and evaluate each of the 45 recommendations. Their report is expected at next month's meeting.

Number and role of officers

Also at Tuesday's police board meeting, Mayor Bill Mauro said he wants a clearer picture of how the police service deploys its uniformed officers. The mayor said he and fellow city councillors frequently receive comments from members of the public about the number of police officers on the road.

"I don't know how many uniformed officers we have," Mauro said. "I don't know fully and don't have a complete understanding of the specific roles you have them assigned to."

Mauro requested Chief Sylvie Hauth prepare a report outlining the force's uniformed officer contingent, the different units and how those resources are allocated.

In return, Hauth asked Mauro and Kristen Oliver, the other city council representative who sits on the police services board, what progress has been made on the city's new bylaw enforcement approach that could alleviate the burden on police.

"I've been at the table now for almost three years," Hauth said, adding many of the concerns heard by municipal leaders stem from bylaw issues.

"I'm very frustrated. We're nowhere close, and it's probably for the last two years we've been saying that bylaw is coming."

2021 budget approved

The board also approved the police service's 2021 budget, which now goes to city council for approval. The budget was described as status quo, with no major increases to staffing, but still results in a $1.1 million, or 2.5 per cent, increase from 2020.

The police service still hasn't hired the new officer positions created in the 2020 budget, including six officers for the guns and gangs unit and four jobs in the communications centre for Next Generation 911.

Hauth said COVID-19 stalled the hiring process but despite not yet using the money allocated, she said the jobs are essential — especially in the guns and gangs unit.

"[Warrants] are very time consuming and basically take a toll on the very small team we currently have. I can't stress enough to add six bodies to the current team we have will have a huge impact," Hauth said.

She said recruitment has started, and those positions will be filled.