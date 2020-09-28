Thunder Bay police seize handgun from southern Ontario man under court conditions to not be in the city
Accused was ordered to not be in Thunder Bay or possess weapons after firearm-related charges in 2019
Police in Thunder Bay arrested a 27-year-old man from southern Ontario, who was under court orders to not be in the northwestern Ontario city and seized a handgun.
Officers were sent to an apartment on the 800 block of McLaughlin Street early Sunday morning after receiving information about a man possibly armed with a gun, the Thunder Bay Police Service said in a Monday news release.
The accused allegedly used a false name when he identified himself, but officers later confirmed his real identity. Officers were able to seize what police described as a modified handgun.
The individual had been charged with firearms offences last year and was under court-ordered conditions to not be in Thunder Bay or possess weapons, police said.
The accused faces multiple firearm-related charges, as well as failure to comply with a judicial release.
A court appearance was held on Sunday and the accused remains in custody.