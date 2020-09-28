Thunder Bay police seize handgun from southern Ontario man under court conditions to not be in the city

Police in Thunder Bay arrested a 27-year-old man from southern Ontario, who was under court orders to not be in the northwestern Ontario city and seized a handgun.

Officers were sent to an apartment on the 800 block of McLaughlin Street early Sunday morning after receiving information about a man possibly armed with a gun, the Thunder Bay Police Service said in a Monday news release.

The accused allegedly used a false name when he identified himself, but officers later confirmed his real identity. Officers were able to seize what police described as a modified handgun.

The individual had been charged with firearms offences last year and was under court-ordered conditions to not be in Thunder Bay or possess weapons, police said.

The accused faces multiple firearm-related charges, as well as failure to comply with a judicial release.

A court appearance was held on Sunday and the accused remains in custody.