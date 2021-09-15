False social media reports impact legitimate investigations: Thunder Bay police

False online reports about crime in Thunder Bay can undermine legitimate investigations, police said.

Thunder Bay police media relations coordinator Scott Paradis said the latest example is a report that began circulating online Monday, which stated a fatal stabbing had occurred on the city's south side

"I've looked into an incident being discussed on social media regarding a fatal stabbing death in the 300 block of Syndicate Avenue North on Monday," Paradis told CBC News in a statement. "I can confirm that there was a police presence in that area at that time, however, officers were not dispatched to a homicide or assault of any kind."

"The conversations on social media appear to be completely fabricated."

Paradis said it's "unfortunate that random photos of a police presence sometimes lead people to create their own context and publish it as fact."

Paradis said the false reports are often shared widely online and can lead to problems when police are requesting public assistance as part of an investigation into a legitimate incident, as the public may "confuse the information we're sharing with the fictional versions already circulating."

Police are asking people to be aware of the risks of sharing information from unknown sources.