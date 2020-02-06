Thunder Bay police request public's help with arson investigation related to Jan. 31 fire

The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public's assistance after a January 31 fire significantly damaged a home in the east end of the northwestern Ontario city on January 31.

Officers were dispatched to reports of a house fire in the 700 block of McLaughlin Street just after 10 p.m. on Friday,

An ongoing investigation revealed the fire was likely the result of arson, police stated in a written release Thursday, adding that the family trapped inside the home during the blaze was safely removed by members of Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.

Police said the fire, which caused significant damage, appears to have started outside at the back of the home. An adjacent home in the 400 block of Connolly Street was also damaged from the blaze.

Police are looking for witnesses who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area of McLaughlin Street near Connolly Street on the evening of the fire, and ask anyone with surveillance footage in this area around the time of the incident to contact them at (807)684-1200.

Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.