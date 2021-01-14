Thunder Bay mayor asks for options for getting more police in front-line roles

Thunder Bay's mayor is asking for options for the possible redeployment of more city police officers into front-line roles.

Bill Mauro will table a resolution on Tuesday's meeting of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board on the matter, a move spurred on by concerns he's heard about crime in the city.

"I think we all appreciate the challenges that the community's been facing with increasing crime levels over the last period of time," Mauro said. "I know that our resources are stretched significantly, that our front-line officers are doing the absolute best that they can."

"There's a number of different factors that are leading to this increased level of service requirement from our police services," he said. "But I think it's just time that maybe we can hear from the chief and the senior team [about] options for getting a few more folks onto the front line so that we can perhaps be a bit more proactive and perhaps have quicker response times when they're getting calls from the public?"

According to the 2019 Thunder Bay Police Service annual report — the 2020 version hasn't yet been released — police had 227 sworn officers, although the report doesn't specify how many of those were considered front-line officers.

Updated numbers weren't available from the police service on Thursday.

If the board approves Mauro's resolution, a report would be due back in November.