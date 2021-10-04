Police investigate shooting in Thunder Bay neighbourhood

A man is in the hospital, following what Thunder Bay police say is an apparent shooting in a south-side neighbourhood.

He was shot shortly before noon Monday at a home near the intersection of Cumming and May streets, police said in an afternoon media release.

The man was in a fight in an apartment building just before he was shot, police said. The suspects were able to get away before police arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital. The extent of the man's injuries were not immediately clear, police said, but he is expected to survive.

The area had been blocked off for much of the day Monday, while officers worked on their investigation.