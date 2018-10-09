Skip to Main Content
Police monitor Hammarskjold High School while students continue learning on Wednesday
Thunder Bay

Police monitor Hammarskjold High School while students continue learning on Wednesday

For the first time in one week, students at Hammarskjold High School are in classes on Wednesday morning, with police officers surrounding the facility for the entire day.

Entry to the school is limited to the main entrance and south parking lot entrance

CBC News ·
Thunder Bay Police Service is investigating a safety concern at Hammarskjold High School after unconfirmed information was received over the Thanksgiving long weekend. (Gord Ellis/ CBC)

For the first time in one week, students at Hammarskjold High School are in classes on Wednesday morning, with police officers surrounding the facility for the entire day.

According to officials at the school board, Thunder Bay police will remain present at the school all day, with entry to the school limited to the main entrance and the south parking lot entrance.

A hold and secure was also in place for safety measures at St. Pius X School.

That protocol was lifted on Wednesday afternoon.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|