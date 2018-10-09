For the first time in one week, students at Hammarskjold High School are in classes on Wednesday morning, with police officers surrounding the facility for the entire day.

According to officials at the school board, Thunder Bay police will remain present at the school all day, with entry to the school limited to the main entrance and the south parking lot entrance.

Hammarskjold Update - April 17. There will be a police presence at Hammarskjold High School for the full day while classes continue. Entry is limited to the main entrance and the south (parking lot) entrance. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LPStb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LPStb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tbay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tbay</a> —@LakeheadSchools

A hold and secure was also in place for safety measures at St. Pius X School.

That protocol was lifted on Wednesday afternoon.