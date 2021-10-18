Thunder Bay police hold scene in north core following serious assault

Thunder Bay police are holding a scene near the city's casino as they investigate what's being called a serious assault.

In a media release issued Monday, police said officers were initially dispatched to the 200 block of Park Avenue at about 9:35 p.m. Sunday following reports of a serious assault that occurred in the area.

Police remained on scene Monday morning, with a section of the road blocked by cruisers. The public is asked to avoid the area.

No further details have yet been provided.