Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay police hold scene in north core following serious assault

Thunder Bay police are holding a scene near the city's casino as they investigate what's being called a serious assault.

Officers dispatched to Park Avenue Sunday night

Thunder Bay police are asking people to avoid the 200 block of Park Avenue on Monday morning as they investigate an assault. (Christina Jung / CBC)

In a media release issued Monday, police said officers were initially dispatched to the 200 block of Park Avenue at about 9:35 p.m. Sunday following reports of a serious assault that occurred in the area.

Police remained on scene Monday morning, with a section of the road blocked by cruisers. The public is asked to avoid the area.

No further details have yet been provided.

