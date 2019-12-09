Thunder Bay police officer dragged by stolen vehicle

Thunder Bay police are searching for a female suspect after a police officer was dragged by a vehicle on the weekend.

Police said officers patrolling in the 0-100 block of Cumberland Street North just after midnight on Sunday spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

The officers pulled up beside the vehicle with their emergency lights on. The female passenger exited the vehicle as police approached.

However, the driver became uncooperative, and began to struggle with the officers, then drove off northbound.

An officer was dragged by the vehicle for a short distance before falling off. The driver of the stolen vehicle also collided with a police vehicle while fleeing the area. Police said the officer did not sustain serious injuries.

The stolen vehicle is described as a dark-grey 2018 or 2019 four-door Toyota Corolla. No suspect description is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at p3tips.com.